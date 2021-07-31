Mohd Rafi And His Honey-Laced Voice for Every Mood
Born on 24 December 1924, Mohammed Rafi went on to become a musical genius whose work continues to inspire those who grew up listening to the music of Hindi cinema.
He belonged to the 'Golden Era' of Hindi cinema when he made stunning beautiful melodies with composers like Naushad, Roshan, SD Burman, and Shankar-Jaikishan to name a few.
In this episode we remember the legend, who passed away on 30 July 1980.
Tune in as The Quint's Fabeha Syed pays a musical tribute to the 'man with a honey-laced voice'.
