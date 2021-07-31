From Sri Muktsar Sahib to Tokyo: The Kamalpreet Kaur Story

Kamalpreet Kaur stormed into the finals of the women's discus throw event as she finished second in the overall qualification heats with a best attempt of 64m on her third and final throw.

The 25-year-old decided to take up the sport professionally in 2014 and this year, she has been among the top discus throwers in the world.

From the Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab to the Tokyo Olympics, her story is inspiring, to say the very least. Here is how the inspirational career has panned out so far.