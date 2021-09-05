Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Upon the release of his first collection for H&M, ‘Wanderlust’, renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi had recently received the public's ire for his 'cheap, digital recreations of ancient Indian craftsmanship.'

Even the Delhi Crafts Council and Crafts Council of India had censured the collaboration, which they said highlighted the real inequality of power, as the artisans who have kept the craft alive in India, lack the means to monetise their skills.

In a column for The Indian Express, Leher Kala argues that when it comes to tracing proprietory rights to historical symbols and motifs, the answers are often evasive.