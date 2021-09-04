In a Bid to Fill Vacancies, Supreme Court Collegium Clears 68 Names for HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 68 names, including of 10 women, in order to fill the large number of vacancies in high courts across the country. This is the most number of positions that have been filled by the Collegium at a time.

As on 1 September, there were 465 vacancies in the 25 high courts — 281 of permanent judges and 184 of additional judges — against a sanctioned strength of 1,098. Of these, the Allahabad High Court accounted for 68 vacancies, Punjab and Haryana for 40, Calcutta for 36. The Collegium considered the names of 112 candidates – 82 from the Bar and 31 from the Judicial Service, reported NDTV.