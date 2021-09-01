Supertech Case: Post SC Verdict, Yogi Adityanath Orders Action Against Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 1 September, directed officials to take strict action against those officials of the Noida Authority, who are accused in the construction of twin towers in Supertech Emerald Court, IANS reported.

The chief minister's action comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers of their Emerald Court residential project in Noida for violating building by-laws.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered the demolition to be carried out within three months and under the supervision of the Noida authority, LiveLaw reported.