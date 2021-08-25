'Will Pass Comprehensive Order on Pegasus Issue Next Week': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 25 August, told the West Bengal government that it expects the state to show restraint and to hold its inquiry into the Pegasus issue till the apex court passes a judgment on the matter.

The apex court further stated that it will pass a comprehensive order on the Pegasus spyware matter next week, Bar and Bench reported.

The apex court, which was hearing a plea filed against the West Bengal government's constitution of an inquiry commission to look into the Pegasus snooping reports, did not pass a stay on the judicial probe directed by the state, LiveLaw reported.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant, who were presiding over the case, tagged the petition challenging the West Bengal's inquiry commission along with the other pleas submitted on the snooping issue, which are likely to be heard next week.