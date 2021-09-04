Ground Report | Floods Ravage Bihar Every Year but There's Little Help From Govt

For flood-affected people of Bihar, it's only a constant battle and struggle for survival.
Severe floods batter Bihar for at least three months, every year. Every year, it's the same story, same scenes — widespread devastation, houses washed away, lives and livelihood lost, and no respite even in death.
This year, too, was no different. The Quint travelled to Hayaghat in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The village is partially under water and residents are forced to stay near railway tracks and on the streets.
Their houses are inundated, their belongings partially or mostly washed away, their supply of groceries is dwindling and they are running out of money. "How will we sustain? We hardly have any money left. We are seven members at home. How will I feed my children? What happens if any of us falls sick?" asked Rehana Parveen, a resident of Hayaghat.
Shaukat's neighbour Shahnawaz told The Quint that for them, it's always a struggle to survive these floods, three to four months in a year. But, there's no dignity even in death. "The graveyards are underwater. How do we bury the dead? I lost my father during the floods. The graveyard was not accessible. Somehow I buried my father," he said.
When The Quint spoke to the residents about the troubles that they face every year, they complained of limited or no help from the government. They only get meagre compensations every year, no respite, no long-term solution. Every year, their lives revolve around building and re-building. But in the name of help, all they receive are 'false' promises before polls.
When The Quint spoke to Kamal Prasad, the Chief Officer of Hayaghat regarding the delay in compensation, he said it's a time-taking process and that the residents should be patient and wait for their turn.
How long before the struggles of these vulnerable flood-affected people of Bihar end? How long before the government wakes up?
