SpiceJet Shares Hit 52-Week Low After DGCA Asks It to Curtail Flight Ops by Half

Shares of SpiceJet tanked nearly 10 percent in morning trade on Thursday, 28 July, after the company was asked by aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to curtail its services by half for eight weeks.

The stock tanked 9.66 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 34.60 on the BSE.

The slump in the SpiceJet counter assumes significance as the 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 733.21 points or 1.31 percent higher at 56,549.53.