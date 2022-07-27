Unsafe Service: DGCA Orders SpiceJet to Fly Only 50% Of Flights For 8 Weeks

Following multiple technical snags on SpiceJet, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 27 July, restricted the airline's flights to 50 percent of those "approved under Summer Schedule 2022."

On 6 July, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since 19 June.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order said.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)