DGCA Conducts Spot Checks on 48 Spicejet Aircraft, Finds No Safety Breach: Govt

In light of frequent flight mishaps, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said on Monday, 25 July, that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had conducted a total of 53 spot checks on 48 SpiceJet flights between 9-13 July and did not find any safety violations.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, VK Singh said, “A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation."

He added, "However, as a safety measure, the DGCA ordered SpiceJet to use certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming to the regulator that all reported defects/malfunctions are rectified.”