The Quint Wins 7 WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards

The Quint received three golds, two silvers, one bronze, and the 'Champion Publisher of the Year 2022' award.
(Photo: The Quint)
We are happy to announce that The Quint has won seven awards at the 12th edition of the Digital Media India 2023, a conference organised by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The awards ceremony, South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022, was held in New Delhi on 16 March.
Digital Media 2023 is a conference that has established itself as the leading platform for discussions and knowledge-sharing in the digital media industry.
"The conference is an excellent opportunity for you to keep abreast of the latest trends and best practices in the digital media landscape. With a line-up of expert speakers, engaging sessions, and ample networking opportunities, you are sure to leave the conference with new insights, ideas, and connections," the World Association of News Publishers wrote on its website.
The Quint received three golds, two silvers, one bronze, and the 'Champion Publisher of the Year 2022' award. Here are the categories:
www.thequint.com won a gold in the category of 'Best News Website.'
The Quint won a gold in the Best News Website category.
लड़की हूं… पढ़ना चाहती हूं won a gold in the category of 'Best Special Project for COVID-19/Pandemic Reporting.'
The Quint won a gold in the Best Special Project for COVID-19/Pandemic Reporting category.
The Quint Lab's Islamophobia 365: Lynchings and Beyond | How Anti-Muslim Hate in UP Has Grown Exponentially Since 2017 won a gold in the category of 'Best Data Visualisation.'
The Quint won a gold in the Best Data Visualisation category.
The Quint Lab also won a silver in the 'Best Data Visualisation' category for Seeds of Protest: How Three Farm Laws Sparked a Massive Movement.
The Quint won a silver in the Best Data Visualisation category.
Himanshi Dahiya's Documentary | Rising Waters and Sinking City: Mumbai Against the Tides won a silver in the category of 'Best Use of Video.'
The Quint won a silver in the Best Use of Video category.
Ask Him Today - Does He See You As An Equal? The Quint X Ariel won a bronze in the category of 'Best Native Advertising / Sponsored Content Campaign.'
The Quint won a bronze in the Best Native Advertising / Sponsored Content Campaign category.
The Quint also won the 'Champion Publisher of the Year 2022' award at the conference.
The Quint's 'Champion Publisher of the Year 2022' award
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)