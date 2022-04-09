Ask Him Today - Does He See You As An Equal?

Companies across industries talk about achieving the diversity target and ensuring there is equal representation of women in their boardrooms.

She should have a seat at the board of directors because it is a tick box exercise that needs to be fulfilled. But are her opinions really heard? Do the majority decision makers even consider her solutions and ideas? Is she really seen as an equal or is it mere lip service?

Are marriages these days equal, especially when it comes to responsibility of household chores? Do women have the luxury off resting their feet after they have clocked off at work at 6? Men of the day have demonstrated a proven ability to cook, clean and manage the household having lived a bachelor’s life at a hostel or while in their jobs when working in a different city. They found their routines and split their chores equally among themselves before they got married.

Why and how does their perspective change after marriage then? Why do these men give up on these daily tasks and expect women to shoulder the entire burden of the household? These are some issues that modern Indian couples discuss as they watch Ariel’s latest film - See Equal To #ShareTheLoad.

Most importantly Ariel's latest movie asks a pertinent question - "What exactly is equality?"