Documentary | Rising Waters and Sinking City: Mumbai Against the Tides

Mumbai – India’s financial capital, city of million dreams, the maximum city, and the city of mouth-watering vada pavs – is fast becoming India’s sinking city. Reports by several national and international think-tanks researching on climate change have indicated that most of Mumbai will be underwater by the turn of this century because of rising sea-levels, and a host of local environmental and policy issues.

How credible are these reports? What would a rise in sea level look like? What is the nature of threat to Mumbai? And who are the people at the receiving end of the problem?