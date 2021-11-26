Graphic Novel: Seeds of Protest – How Three Farm Laws Sparked a Massive Movement

In June 2020, when India was witnessing its first wave of COVID-19, Modi's government had introduced three ordinances on farm laws.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 allowed sale of farm produce outside the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), without tax.

The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 allowed contract farming.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 freed items such as foodgrains, pulses, edible oil, and onions for trade except in crisis situations.

Farmers feared that the optional sale of produce outside the APMC mandis in the private market would gradually make corporates powerful and weaken the APMC system and thereby, the minimum support price (MSP). But the government later assured that the MSP would remain and that the same amount of tax would be applied on sale outside the APMCs.

Farmers also felt that big corporates would bind them into unfavourable contracts that would leave them open to exploitation.