'Music Writing Was in His Soul': Sidhu Moose Wala's Rise in Canada's Brampton

"Music writing was in his soul," Deepak Punj, a journalist and radio host based in Canada who knew Sidhu Moose Wala personally, told The Quint.

In an incident that has shocked India, the Punjabi singer and Congress Party leader was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.

Hours after the murder, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."