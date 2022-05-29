Day After Security Withdrawn, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Moose Wala was a famous artist, associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He leapt to fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album at its peak was ranking at 66 at the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’.
More recently, he had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.
Moose Wala had joined the Congress party in December last year, months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
In the presence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the singing sensation had said that his intention was to "serve the Punjabis."
While welcoming him to the party, then state’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said:
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa attacked the AAP-led government in Punjab and said in a tweet, "Law and order situation in Punjab is totally out of control now. Yesterday AAP Punjab Govt removed security of social celebrities and today famous Punjabi Singer, Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot at by unknowns at Mansa."
