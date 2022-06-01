Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: There Is a Bigger Picture to Punjab's Gang Wars

The main theory that the Punjab Police seems to be working with in the murder of internationally renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is that he was killed as part of the rivalries between two gangs in Punjab - the Lawrence Bishnoi gang (which includes Lucky Brar) and the Davinder Bambiha gang, presently led by Lucky Patial.

Moose Wala's murder is being projected as part of a series of killings between the two gangs that may have began with sarpanch Ravi Khwajke in 2016 and included the murders of Lavi Deora in 2017, Gurlal Brar in 2020, Gurlal Pehlwan and Vicky Middukhera in 2021 and Sandeep Nangal Ambiya in 2022.

Then, the Delhi Police Special Cell has also gotten closely involved in the case and has put forward its explanation of how the murder was carried out, given its knowledge of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the fact that he is presently in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a MCOCA case handled by it. More on that here.