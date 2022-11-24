'Told Me Will Fully Cooperate': Aaftab's Lawyer on Mulaqat With Murder Accused

"It is his constitutional right and to provide that to him, I have been appointed by the court," said Aaftab Poonawala's defence counsel Avinash Kumar.

A resident of Delhi for the past 20 years, Kumar studied law (LLB and LLM) from Delhi University's Faculty of Law, and has been a practising criminal lawyer since.

As Delhi Police continues its investigation in the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, accused Aaftab's lawyer Kumar, in an interview with The Quint, spoke about his one five-minute meeting with the accused, the alleged confession to the police, and his strategy moving forward.