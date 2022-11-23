'Tried To Kill Me': Shraddha Walkar's 2020 Police Complaint On Aaftab Poonawala

"Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away," said Shraddha Walkar in a purported 2020 complaint letter to Vasai Police.

Karan, Shraddha's former team leader, who the victim had reached out to in 2020, confirmed the veracity of the letter to The Quint.

As Delhi Police continues to build an airtight case against Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the gruesome murder of Shraddha, a police complaint, allegedly written by the victim has surfaced.

The complaint states: