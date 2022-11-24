Shraddha Murder: Stop With The Media Trial Please, It’s Not Helping The Case

Six days ago, right before Aaftab Poonawala accused of murdering his partner Shraddha Walkar, was slated to be produced before the Saket Court on 17 November for his remand hearing, lawyers gathered outside and demanded that he be hanged.

“Phaansi do, Phaansi do.

Love Jihadio ko phaansi do,” they said.

The police, then, citing security reasons, requested the court to allow him to appear via video conferencing. The court agreed and said that it was allowing this because some “religious miscreants" were threatening to attack him.

This reference to the ‘Love Jihad’ angle is not an isolated one. Nor is the demand for death penalty.

After Aaftab was arrested on 12 November, calls demanding he be hanged for killing Shraddha and for perpetuating love jihad, flooded the internet.

And, on 22 November, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said:

“Aaftab killed Shraddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces. When police asked why he brought only Hindu girls he said he did it because they're emotional. There are other Aaftab-Shradha too, country needs strict law against Love Jihad.”