Hijab Row: Section 144 Imposed in Areas Near Udupi Schools Ahead of Reopening

The Udupi district administration has imposed Section 144 (CrPC) in areas surrounding all the high schools in the district from Monday, 14 February, reported PTI. The prohibitory order will be in place till 19 February.



The announcement comes ahead of the reopening of schools on Monday, amid tensions sparked by the ongoing Hijab-row in the state, where saffron-scarved mobs had clashed with Muslim women protesting for their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions.