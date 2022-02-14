Hijab Row: Can I Ask All Employees in UP To Wear Bhagwa? Says UP CM Adityanath

Commenting on his tweet, Adityanath said on Monday that the dream of "Ghazwa-e-Hind" will never come true.

"For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind, this is New India under the leadership of PM Modi. New India is for the development of all, but appeasement of none. It'll run as per Constitution, not Shariat. Ghazwa-e-Hind' ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga," he told ANI.

Adityanath had also made a reference to Shariat on Sunday. "India will be run by the Constitution of India and not by Shariat. Some people are trying to raise the issue unnecessarily," he later told reporters when asked about the hijab controversy.