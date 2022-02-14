Hijab Row: Can I Ask All Employees in UP To Wear Bhagwa? Says UP CM Adityanath

File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
Responding to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's comments where he said a girl wearing hijab would become the prime minister (PM) of the country one day, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) on Monday, 14 February, said that should he ask all employees in UP to wear saffron?
His comments come amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.
"PM has scrapped triple talaq to free that daughter, to give her rights and respect she's entitled to. To ensure respect to that daughter, we say the system won't be run as per Shariat but Constitution," he also said on Monday.
On Sunday, Adityanath had taken to social media and referred to "religious fanatics with Talibani mindset" who dream of "Ghazwa-e-Hind" (holy conquest of India) – a term which Pakistan-based radical Islamists often use.
"No matter if they remain or not, India will be governed according to the Constitution and not 'Shariat' (Islamic religious law)," he further said in his tweet, which ended with "Jai Shri Ram."
Commenting on his tweet, Adityanath said on Monday that the dream of "Ghazwa-e-Hind" will never come true.
"For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind, this is New India under the leadership of PM Modi. New India is for the development of all, but appeasement of none. It'll run as per Constitution, not Shariat. Ghazwa-e-Hind' ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga," he told ANI.
Adityanath had also made a reference to Shariat on Sunday. "India will be run by the Constitution of India and not by Shariat. Some people are trying to raise the issue unnecessarily," he later told reporters when asked about the hijab controversy.
A girl wearing hijab will become the prime minister of the country one day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said amid the controversy over Muslim women's headscarves.
"If a girl decides to wear Hijab and asks her parents to do so, and when her parents allow her to wear it, who can stop her from wearing it? We will see it, Inshaallah," Owaisi said on Sunday in a 43-second video of his address in an election rally, which was shared on his Twitter handle.
"The girls will wear hijab, will wear Niqab and go to colleges and become doctors, collectors, SDMs and businessmen," he was heard saying.
"You all keep in mind, perhaps when I am not alive, a girl wearing a hijab will become the Prime Minister of this country one day," he added.
