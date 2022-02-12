In Secular India, Muslim Girls Fight To Wear Hijab: Karnataka Row Explained

Grounds of Karnataka's schools and colleges have become the site of religious severances over the last few weeks, after a few Muslim girls in the state's Udupi district resisted an absolutist school 'policy' that barred them from entering a classroom wearing a hijab.

Their act of defiance against this prima facie communal policy has rendered students in the coastal state divided on young Muslim women's right to wear their religious dress – and by extension, their right to freedom and dignity.

Consequently, startling visuals of hoards of saffron-scarved students heckling Muslim girls clad in their religious attire at and near university campuses have emerged.