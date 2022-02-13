'Hijab Is Meant to Keep Muslim Women Oppressed': Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed

Amid the row over the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions across Karnataka, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday, 11 February, claimed that the headscarf was meant "to keep Muslim women oppressed."

"In Arab societies, there were people who used to bury their infant girls immediately after birth. Islam put an end to it, but that mindset still prevails. First, they invented triple talaq, then hijab, and then other kinds of things to keep Muslim women oppressed," he told news agency ANI.

"India is being asked to believe that hijab is intrinsic. If we accept that argument, Muslim girls will be pushed again to their homes because if they can't pursue education, their interest in education will diminish," he added.