Hijab Row: Karnataka To Reopen Schools for Up To Class 10 on Monday, Says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Basavaraj Bommai)
After the Karnataka High Court refused to pass an interim order that allows Muslim students to attend classes wearing hijabs until a final adjudication, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, 10 February, said that schools for up to Class 10 would reopen on Monday.
The CM claimed that the "last two days have been very peaceful," even as reports of hooliganism and violent protests emerged from the state.
Karnataka Police, on Wednesday, had banned gatherings, agitations, and protests of any kind within a 200-metre radius of educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a period of two weeks.