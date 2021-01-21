Ex-AIADMK Leader Sasikala Tests COVID-19 Positive

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been shifted to the COVID-19 intensive care unit, according to NDTV.



Earlier, on Wednesday, Sasikala had reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.



According to NDTV, Sasikala was sent to Victoria Hospital for the CT scan on Thursday afternoon.

The aide of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had fallen ill in the Parappana Agrahara Prison.