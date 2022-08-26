Cops Told Us to Compromise: Kin Of Sambhal Gang-Rape Victim Who Died By Suicide

"No one listened to us in the police station. We went to file a report after my daughter was gang-raped, but no one bothered. Instead, they asked us to compromise," the mother of the 16-year-old gang-rape victim, who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on 23 August, told The Quint.

She stated that not only the accused, but the police also pressured her for a 'settlement'.

The incident reportedly took place in the Atwan village in Sambhal district on 15 August. More than a week later, and after the death of the victim – one accused Veeresh was arrested on 24 August. Three others were nabbed on 25 August.