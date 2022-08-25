UP: 16-Yr-Old Gang-Rape Victim Dies by Suicide After Being 'Pressured' to Settle

The victim's family alleged that relatives of the accused had threatened to kill her if she didn't settle the case.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 16-year-old girl, who had allegedly been gang-raped, died by suicide after the family of the accused pressured her to opt for a settlement in the case, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday, 24 August.
The incident took place in the Atwan village of UP's Sambhal district.
The victim's family alleged that relatives of the accused had been pressurising her to settle the case and threatening to kill her, and her family if she didn't.
The police also shared a picture of Veeresh on Twitter.
Reena Devi, the mother of the minor, had lodged a complaint on 15 July against a man named Sovendra, accusing him of raping her daughter and threatening to kill her if she told anybody about the incident.
Sovendra fled after the case was lodged. Subsequently, the girl also named three others in the case, namely Veeresh, Geneesh, and Bipin, who also fled after being identified.
The mother of the victim also claimed that the accused were roaming freely in the area and were in connivance with the police.
After the police was informed about the girl's death, they reached the spot and spoke to her family, who, in an emotional state, accused them of negligence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)