Bilkis Bano Case: Why Were 11 Lifers Convicted of Murder and Gang Rape Released?

On 21 January 2008, 13 men were convicted for conspiring to rape a pregnant woman, and of unlawful assembly, under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), by CBI special court judge, UD Salvi.

Seven others were acquitted citing lack of evidence, and one person died during the trial. Eleven of them were awarded life sentence.

According to The Indian Express, Judge Salvi termed Bilkis’ “courageous deposition as the turning point in the case."

He also reportedly considered the testimony of a minor and photographs of the bodies of the victims without footwear, and observed that the “bodies had been moved, without footwear, from the scene of crime, indicating a conspiracy."

Bilkis had, during the trial, identified all the accused, and told the court that most of them were known to her and had purchased milk from her family for years.

Almost 10 years after this, the Bombay High Court, in May 2017, upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 11 people in the gang rape case.