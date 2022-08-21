ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Youth Dies by Suicide After 'Delay' in Student Visa for Canada

His visa reportedly reached his home a day after he passed away.

i

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Apparently upset over the alleged delay in getting visa for Canada, a 23-year-old man, identified as Vikesh Saini, died by suicide in Haryana's Kurukshetra, the police said on Saturday, 20 August.

However, his visa reportedly reached his home a day after he passed away.

"On Thursday, his visa came. But he was already missing by then. He'd been upset ever since his friend's visa to Canada came, that his was getting delayed endlessly. The family, too, wanted to send their son to Canada for a better life," NDTV quoted Gurnam Singh, former sarpanch of Gorkha and a family friend, as saying.

His body was found floating in the Narwana branch canal on Friday evening, the police added.

Saini, a resident of village Jhansa, wanted to go to Canada for further education. He had recently completed his graduation. As per the police, he was extremely distressed over the delay in acquiring his Canadian visa.

Station House Officer (Jhansa) Rajpal Singh indicated that Vikesh had left his home on the night of 17 August.

His family members and police started searching for him the next day. His relatives found his motorcycle and slippers on the bank of the canal.

The body was handed over to family members on Saturday after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from PTI.)

