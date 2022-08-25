UP: 16-Yr-Old Gang-Rape Victim Dies by Suicide After Being 'Pressured' to Settle

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A 16-year-old girl, who had allegedly been gang-raped, died by suicide after the family of the accused pressured her to opt for a settlement in the case, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday, 24 August.

The incident took place in the Atwan village of UP's Sambhal district.

The victim's family alleged that relatives of the accused had been pressurising her to settle the case and threatening to kill her, and her family if she didn't.