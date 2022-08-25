UP: 16-Yr-Old Gang-Rape Victim Dies by Suicide After Being 'Pressured' to Settle
The victim's family alleged that relatives of the accused were threatening to kill them if the minor didn't settle.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 16-year-old girl, who had allegedly been gang-raped, died by suicide after the family of the accused pressured her to opt for a settlement in the case, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday, 24 August.
The incident took place in the Atwan village of UP's Sambhal district.
The victim's family alleged that relatives of the accused had been pressurising her to settle the case and threatening to kill her, and her family if she didn't.
Four people have been accused in the case, out of which one, named Veeresh, has been arrested. The other three are currently absconding.
The police also shared a picture of Veeresh on Twitter.
Police Didn't Take Any Action, Victim's Family Alleges
Reena Devi, the mother of the minor, had lodged a complaint on 15 July against a man named Sovendra, accusing him of raping her daughter and threatening to kill her if she told anybody about the incident.
Sovendra fled after the case was lodged. Subsequently, the girl also named three others in the case, namely Veeresh, Geneesh, and Bipin, who also fled after being identified.
The family of the accused had reportedly been threatening the minor's family with regard to the trial. As a result, the victim had been under tremendous stress. The victim's family also complained to the police about the threats but they allegedly did not take any action.
The mother of the victim also claimed that the accused were roaming freely in the area and were in connivance with the police.
After the police was informed about the girl's death, they reached the spot and spoke to her family, who, in an emotional state, accused them of negligence.
The Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said, "A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the four accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) among others and searches are ongoing to nab the remaining accused."
Topics: Gangrape Uttar Pradesh Suicide
