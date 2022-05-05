Telangana HC Dismisses Plea Against Osmania Varsity Rejecting Rahul Gandhi Visit
Congress leaders and some students moved the high court and said there were 'no political motives' behind his visit.
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, 4 May, dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Hyderabad's Osmania University in refusing to give permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a 'non-political' meeting with the students on 7 May.
Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the high court upheld the university's decision.
Congress party spokesperson Manavatha Roy, along with some students of the university, moved the court last week, challenging the university's rejection of their application, stating that there were 'no political motives' behind the proposed visit.
The university's decision has led to protests on campus.
Several Youth Congress leaders staged a protest at the Osmania University Arts College last week, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students' associations affiliated with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised counter-protests.
'Examinations, Recruitment Tests Underway'
Meanwhile, the Congress accused the TRS-led state government of trying to discourage the top institution from allowing Gandhi's visit.
An official of the university said that currently, examinations of certain courses were underway while other students were preparing for state government recruitment tests.
The university's executive council has adopted a resolution almost every year since 2017 to bar all non-academic activities and political meetings on campus.
This came after the state high court's order in 2016, directing the state government not to allow political and public meetings on the university premises.
Osmania University's registrar had also written a letter to Congress saying that during this busy time, it would not be feasible for the institution to grant permission to hold such an interaction, as students opposed the meeting fearing disruption of law and order on campus.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.