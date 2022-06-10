Protest at Jama Masjid Demanding Nupur Sharma’s Arrest Over Prophet Remarks

Demands for the arrest of suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma were made during the protest.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A large number of people protested at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Friday, 10 June, over the inflammatory remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head, Naveen Jindal.
Demands for the arrest of Nupur Sharma were also made during the protest. Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, however, has said that no call for a protest was issued by the Masjid's committee.
Meanwhile, huge protests also took place in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over Sharma and Jindal's remarks.
