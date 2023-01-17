Punjab Lottery 2023 Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Result Out: Prize Money & Winners

Punjab Lottery Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Result Declared: Here is the list of prize money and winners.
(Photo: iStock)
Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Result Out: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries declared the result of Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2023 draw on Monday, 16 January 2023 on the official website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.
The winners of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Bumper Lottery will be rewarded a huge prize money. The first prize is Rs Rs 5 Crore, second prize is Rs 12 lakhs, and the third prize is Rs 5 Lakhs. Read the full list of Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 below.
The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket can be purchased by any citizen of India by paying an amount of Rs 500. Sometimes an additional amount of Rs 90 may be asked against the postal charges.
The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries conducts almost six bumper lotteries every year on the occasion of different festivals including Punjab State Rakhi Bumper, Punjab State Sawan Bumper, Punjab State Holi Bumper, Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper, and Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper. Besides, a Punjab State Monthly Lottery Scheme is also available for the people.
Check out the prize money list of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 below.
1st Prize: Rs 5 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs 12,00000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00000
4th Prize: Rs 8000
5th Prize: Rs 5000
6th Prize: Rs 2000
Here is the list of winners of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Lottery 2023.
First Prize Winner: Ticket Number 454606.
Second Prize Winners: Ticket Numbers - 252342; 317331; 357055; 469036 and 472960.
Third Prize Winners: Ticket Numbers - 077271; 208799; 778648; 897075 and 958578.
Fourth Prize Winners: Ticket Numbers - 0253; 0726; 1159; 1355; 1437; 1464 1768; 2096; 2243; 2880; 3124; 3921; 4993; 5565; 6875; 7007; 7035; 8804; 9006 and 9108.
Fifth Prize Winners: Ticket Numbers - 0341;1036; 1530; 2102; 2395; 3729; 3780; 3994; 4224; 4505; 4934; 5394; 5399; 5805; 5954; 5994; 6783; 7258; 8202 and 9614.
Sixth Prize Winners: Ticket Numbers - 0049 0110 0132 0161 0179 0222 0245 0257 0276 0348 0400 0518 0527 0699 0842 0848 0935 0967 0991 1123 1179 1222 1234 1248 1275 1350 1375 1383 1434 1441 1513 1590 1619 1628 1834 1901 2062 2152 2157 2182 2257 2259 2295 2301 2305 2339 2354 2394 2405 2422 2447 2459 2497 2504 2518 2541 2580 2584 2592 2607 2611 2626 2627 2655 2663 2714 2751 2769 2844 2848 2875 2915 2977 3019 3238 3254 3301 3308 3397 3405 3406 3417 3463 3585 3616 3684 3690 3692 3776 3849 3885 3976 4045 4192 4297 4318 4368 4397 4448 4450 4527 4559 4567 4630 4670 4687 4728 4753 4786 4875 4940 4957 5133 5148 5174 5177 5226 5266 5314 5316 5389 5457 5466 5503 5528 5531 5555 5707 5825 5861 6232 6242 6294 6296 6327 6351 6366 6410 6414 6459 6544 6625 6628 6650 6667 6687 6715 6741 6795 6951 6961 7020 7044 7062 7156 7255 7278 7387 7466 7475 7578 7646 7785 7799 7924 7967 8035 8049 8054 8197 8220 8264 8278 8358 8386 8417 8418 8513 8530 8669 8675 8740 8790 8866 8887 8939 9059 9097 9180 9226 9325 9338 9368 9534 9639 9761 9777 9837 9862 9869.
Go to the official website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Search Lottery Results' option against the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2023 Draw Prizes Worth.
Enter you ticket number.
In the drop down menu, select the options bumper and Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti.
Hit the search option.
Your Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2023 will show up on the screen.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)