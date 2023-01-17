Punjab Lottery 2023 Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Result Out: Prize Money & Winners

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Result Out: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries declared the result of Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2023 draw on Monday, 16 January 2023 on the official website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

The winners of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Bumper Lottery will be rewarded a huge prize money. The first prize is Rs Rs 5 Crore, second prize is Rs 12 lakhs, and the third prize is Rs 5 Lakhs. Read the full list of Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 below.