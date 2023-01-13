Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out; Prize List

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result is declared today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has officially declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result today, 13 January 2023, for interested participants. The ones who have bought the lottery tickets for today are requested to go through the list of winning numbers carefully. They should download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com, now that it has been declared. It is important to note that the lottery result is formally released at 1 pm by the department.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result is released recently today so interested people must download it soon. It is important for all the participants to check the list of winning numbers carefully. To know more about the lottery result PDF, you must go through the details on the website - nagalandlotteries.com and stay updated with the information.
All participants should note that the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly morning result is released every Friday at 1 pm by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The ones who are interested to take part in the draw must stay alert on Friday.
Let's take a look at the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly Friday morning draw prize money details for today, 13 January 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Anybody can take part in the draw by buying lottery tickets that are priced at Rs 6 for everyone.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Hooghly morning result today, on 13 January 2023:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the link that states "1 PM" result on the homepage to view the morning lottery winners.
The lottery sambad result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device once you tap on the link.
Open the PDF to view the list of winners for Friday.
Check the ticket numbers on the list with your lottery ticket to see if you are a winner.
Winners can claim the prize money from the department.
