Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Dear Ganga Morning Result Out, Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result was released on 16 January 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result has been released today, Monday, 16 January 2023.
Interested participants can check the weekly morning lottery result that will was declared at 1 PM today by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The Ganga Lottery draw is conducted every Monday and the participants of the lottery draw can download the result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result every Monday on nagalandlotteries.com in a PDF format, so that the participants can download them easily. One can also go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF as per their convenience and time without any hurry.
The morning lottery draw results are declared at 1 pm regularly and a few lucky winners can win the huge prize amounts that are set by the State Lottery Department.
The lottery draws are conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department every day.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga draw prize money details are stated here for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
All participants should note that the Nagaland State Lottery Department has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 1000 for a few lucky winners of the draw.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland State lottery, Dear Ganga Monday morning result here:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the "1 PM" result link that is activated on the homepage.
The Dear Ganga Monday morning lottery PDF will be downloaded on your device.
Check the list of winning numbers on the result for Monday carefully to see if you are one of them.
Participants of the lottery draw today should contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department in case of any problems or questions.