Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Dear Ganga Morning Result Out, Details Here

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result has been released today, Monday, 16 January 2023.

Interested participants can check the weekly morning lottery result that will was declared at 1 PM today by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The Ganga Lottery draw is conducted every Monday and the participants of the lottery draw can download the result from nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result every Monday on nagalandlotteries.com in a PDF format, so that the participants can download them easily. One can also go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF as per their convenience and time without any hurry.