Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 311 Declared; Know the Prize Money Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 311 draw can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery today for Nirmal NR 311 result is declared at 3 pm on Friday, 13 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to be alert and download the result on time. It is important to go through the list of winners carefully. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery results on their official website - keralalotteries.com at a fixed time. Participants should download the PDF and take a look at it whenever they have time.
The Kerala lottery today for Nirmal NR 311 result on Friday should be downloaded on time. Participants eagerly wait for the State Lottery Department of Kerala to declare the lottery results so they can check the list of winners. The weekly lottery results are released every day as per the names mentioned on the official schedule.
As per the schedule, the Nirmal NR lottery draw results are released every Friday on the official website of the State Lottery Department. The lottery draws are conducted at Gorkhi Bhavan by the department.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 311 prize money details for today, Friday, 13 January 2023:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
These are the details you should note if you are participating in the Kerala lottery draw today.
Take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 311 on Friday, 13 January:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 311 result on the homepage.
The result page will display on your device.
Check the list of winning numbers on the lottery sambad result PDF carefully.
Download the result from the website to take a better look at the numbers.
