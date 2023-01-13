Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 311 Declared; Know the Prize Money Details Here

The Kerala lottery today for Nirmal NR 311 result is declared at 3 pm on Friday, 13 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to be alert and download the result on time. It is important to go through the list of winners carefully. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery results on their official website - keralalotteries.com at a fixed time. Participants should download the PDF and take a look at it whenever they have time.

