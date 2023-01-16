Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 702 Today at 3 PM; Know How to Download the PDF

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 702 Today at 3 PM; Know How to Download the PDF

Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Win Win W 702 lottery result from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 702 PDF can be downloaded today, 16 January.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 702 PDF can be downloaded today, 16 January.</p></div>

The Kerala government runs a lottery programme that is known as Kerala State Lotteries. The lottery programme was established in 1967 by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 702 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 16 January 2023. Participants of the State lottery draw that is being conducted today are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com soon.

It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 702 draw will be released at 3 pm today, on Monday. The lottery result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm on the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. You will know about the lottery result draws by visiting the aforementioned website.

The Kerala State lottery Win Win W results are released every Monday by the State Lottery Department. The results of the lottery sambad draws are declared at a fixed time so that it is easier for the participants to keep track.

Participants are advised to download the lottery sambad PDF so they can check the winning numbers carefully. Only a few lucky winners can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 702 Today: Prize Money List

Here are the Kerala lottery Win Win W 702 draw prize money details for today, Monday, 16 January, that you should note:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Participants are requested to remember the prize money list and go through the list of winners carefully, whenever they have enough time.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Win Win W 702 PDF

Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 702 draw on Monday:

  • Go to the official site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Win Win W 702 result PDF on the homepage.

  • The list of winners PDF will display on your screen.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF from the official website for your reference.

