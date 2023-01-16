Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 702 Today at 3 PM; Know How to Download the PDF

The Kerala government runs a lottery programme that is known as Kerala State Lotteries. The lottery programme was established in 1967 by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 702 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 16 January 2023. Participants of the State lottery draw that is being conducted today are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com soon.

It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 702 draw will be released at 3 pm today, on Monday. The lottery result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm on the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. You will know about the lottery result draws by visiting the aforementioned website.