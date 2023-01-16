Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 702 Today at 3 PM; Know How to Download the PDF

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 702 PDF can be downloaded today, 16 January.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala government runs a lottery programme that is known as Kerala State Lotteries. The lottery programme was established in 1967 by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 702 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 16 January 2023. Participants of the State lottery draw that is being conducted today are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com soon.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 702 draw will be released at 3 pm today, on Monday. The lottery result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm on the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. You will know about the lottery result draws by visiting the aforementioned website.
The Kerala State lottery Win Win W results are released every Monday by the State Lottery Department. The results of the lottery sambad draws are declared at a fixed time so that it is easier for the participants to keep track.
Here are the Kerala lottery Win Win W 702 draw prize money details for today, Monday, 16 January, that you should note:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 702 draw on Monday:
Go to the official site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Win Win W 702 result PDF on the homepage.
The list of winners PDF will display on your screen.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the official website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)