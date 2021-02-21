Two More MLAs Quit Ahead of Floor Test in Puducherry

Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan on Sunday, 21 February, handed over their resignation letters to Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu. This development comes a day before the floor test to prove that the ruling party still has the majority.

On being asked if he will join any other party, Lakshminarayanan added, "I will be joining, as per the decision of people of my constituency," ANI reported.

“I took this decision because the party didn't give me due recognition in the government and in the organisation,” he expressed.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "I wasn't made a minister even though I am a senior leader. The ruling Congress has been reduced to a minority and I can't be fully blamed for the crisis," and informed that regional party NR Congress and the BJP have approached him.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu also acknowledged their exits saying, “I have received resignations from two MLAs. I have informed the Chief Minister and the Assembly secretary about it. I am examining their resignations,” news agency ANI reported.