Opposition Demands Floor Test, Resignation of Puducherry CM

The opposition in Puducherry, led by N Rangasamy, has demanded the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. They have claimed that the four Congress MLAs who resigned from their posts had done so as they were dissatisfied with the government.



The opposition has also demanded a floor test in Puducherry, challenging the Congress government to prove its majority in the Assembly. With this regard, 14 MLAs belonging to the opposition submitted a letter to the Lieutenant Governor’s office on Wednesday, 17 February morning.

Even though the opposition pointed out that that the Narayanasamy-led Congress government has lost majority, the chief minister claims he has the numbers.



After the resignation of four MLAs in the last month, the Congress government has several reasons to worry, considering the 2021 Assembly elections are scheduled for May.