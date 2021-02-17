Opposition Demands Floor Test, Resignation of Puducherry CM

The opposition in Puducherry, led by N Rangasamy, has demanded the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. They have claimed that the four Congress MLAs who resigned from their posts had done so as they were dissatisfied with the government.
The opposition has also demanded a floor test in Puducherry, challenging the Congress government to prove its majority in the Assembly. With this regard, 14 MLAs belonging to the opposition submitted a letter to the Lieutenant Governor’s office on Wednesday, 17 February morning.
Even though the opposition pointed out that that the Narayanasamy-led Congress government has lost majority, the chief minister claims he has the numbers.
After the resignation of four MLAs in the last month, the Congress government has several reasons to worry, considering the 2021 Assembly elections are scheduled for May.
The news coincides with the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Puducherry on Wednesday, 17 February, to discuss poll strategies for the 2021 Assembly elections.
Narayanaswamy said at a press conference that he would function as per the provisions enshrined in the Constitution.
Deputy Speaker M N R Balan said that they are ready to prove majority on the floor of the House. Government whip RKR Anantharaman said there are some members in the opposition who do not want the government to be toppled and will support the government on the floor of the House.
The Assembly is now 28 members strong with the Congress-DMK alliance having 14 members now, one short of the majority mark of 15. The opposition too is at 14. The total strength of the House is 33. This includes three nominated MLAs of the BJP.
The legislators who have resigned over the last few weeks include A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan, who quit on 25 January, and have now joined the BJP. Malladi Krishna Rao and John Kumar, too, resigned. MLA N Dhanavelou was disqualified for alleged anti-party activities last year.
It is the resignation of Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao that came as a surprise, as he had accompanied Chief Minister Narayanasamy to Delhi to request the removal of Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant Governor.
On Tuesday, 16 February night, Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
“Whatever was done, was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities,” Bedi wrote in her farewell note, stating that during her tenure, the team at Raj Niwas had worked for the larger public interest.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the L-G of the Union Territory.
Commenting on her resignation, Puducherry CM said, “Last four years were turbulent for our government. Kiran Bedi had been creating problems with her interference in day-to-day administration. Our constant efforts against her actions have paid off. People like secular parties in Puducherry, communal elements are not allowed,” reported ANI.
Published: 17 Feb 2021,02:09 PM IST