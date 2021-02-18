Puducherry CM To Prove Majority in the Assembly on 22 Feb
Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy claims he has the numbers and is confident of proving it in the Assembly.
Amid a political crisis that is brewing in Puducherry, the Narayanasamy-led government has been called to prove its majority in the Assembly floor on Monday, 22 February.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notice after the leader of the opposition N Rangasamy along with 13 MLAs had submitted a letter on Wednesday, 17 February with their signed consent.
“The present government has been reduced to a minority and lost its legitimacy to continue, the MLAs had stated,” read the press release.
The Assembly is now 28 members strong with the Congress-DMK alliance having 14 members, one short of the majority mark of 15. The opposition too is at 14. The total strength of the House is 33. This includes three nominated MLAs of the BJP.
On Thursday, 18 February Rangasamy, along with A Anbalagan and Saminathan reiterated their request.
“BJP, AIADMK, NR Congress have submitted a memorandum to L-G stating that the present government is a minority government. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy should resign immediately. We want a floor test to be conducted,” Puducherry BJP President V Saminathan said.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy too met the Lieutenant Governor on Thursday.
The session of the legislative Assembly will be summoned on Monday, 22 February and the only agenda of the day is to put to vote and find out if the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the house.
Congress in Crisis After Spate of Resignations
After the resignation of four MLAs in the last month, the Congress government has several reasons to worry, but Narayanasamy claims he has the numbers. Deputy Speaker M N R Balan said that they are ready to prove majority on the floor of the House. Government whip RKR Anantharaman too had said there are members in the opposition who do not want the government to be toppled and will support the government on the floor of the House.
Dr Kiran Bedi, on Tuesday, 16 February night, was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the L-G of the Union Territory.
The 2021 Assembly elections are scheduled for May.
