Puducherry CM To Prove Majority in the Assembly on 22 Feb

Amid a political crisis that is brewing in Puducherry, the Narayanasamy-led government has been called to prove its majority in the Assembly floor on Monday, 22 February.



Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notice after the leader of the opposition N Rangasamy along with 13 MLAs had submitted a letter on Wednesday, 17 February with their signed consent.

“The present government has been reduced to a minority and lost its legitimacy to continue, the MLAs had stated,” read the press release.