'Hope She Fulfils Our Constitutional Rights': Adivasis in Assam on Prez Murmu

Droupadi Murmu was sworn-in as the 15th President of India on Monday, 25 July
President Droupadi Murmu during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, 25 July.

(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Appointment of Droupadi Murmu as the new President of India has elevated hopes and aspirations of among tea-tribe community and several backward groups in Assam, as they look up to the new head of state for fulfilment of their constitutional rights and socio-economic empowerment.

"I expect the Bill for the Scheduled Tribe status for Adivasis of Assam will be signed by the tribal President," said Joseph Minz, founder secretary general of All Adivasi Students' Association, Assam (AASAA).

Murmu was sworn-in as the 15th President of India on Monday, 25 July. She is the first Scheduled Tribes person to assume the office of the president.
Demand of the Adivasis in Assam for ST Status

Bir Singh Munda, the secretary of Adivasi National Convention Committee said that Murmu as President has the power to fulfil the long-pending demand of the Adivasis in Assam for the ST status.

"We also hope that various issues related to land and forest rights, language, education, socio, cultural and economic development of the Adivasis and all backward communities will be addressed so that they can move ahead towards progress and prosperity," he added.

Paban Singh Ghatowar, former union minister and a tea-tribe leader of the Congress said that Murmu's election will be helpful for the central and state governments to take necessary steps for solving problems of 11 crore Adivasis.

Another prominent tea-tribe leader and former president of All Adivasi Student Association of Assam Raphael Kujur said they are hopeful that the new president will work towards the empowerment of downtrodden and and will bring equality, justice and peace to the Adivasis so that they can join the mainstream of the society.

People From Other Tribes Also Hopeful of Murmu's Election

People belonging to other tribes such as Bodos, Mishings, Dimasas, Karbis, Sonowal, Rabha, Sonowal and Hajongs also celebrated Murmu's elections as the head of the state.

“I am sure that she will work towards safeguarding and securing the Constitutional rights of all tribals and downtrodden communities of the country,” said Jwngsar Narzary, secretary of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

Mariam Toppo, leader of United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), said that Murmu's election as president “raised the dignity of tribals and women of the world.”

“She will be a source of inspiration for all the indigenous communities across the world,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

