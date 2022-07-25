Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath in Grand Ceremony, Becomes First Tribal President

Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India – the first tribal person to hold the highest Constitutional post – on Monday, 25 July.

Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at a grand ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. It was followed by a 21-gun salute.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.

At the end of today's ceremony, Murmu will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an inter-services guard of honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt.