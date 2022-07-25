Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath in Grand Ceremony, Becomes First Tribal President

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath in Grand Ceremony, Becomes First Tribal President

Droupadi Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament.
Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India – the first tribal person to hold the highest Constitutional post – on Monday, 25 July.

(Photo Courtesy: Sansad TV)

Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India – the first tribal person to hold the highest Constitutional post – on Monday, 25 July.

Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at a grand ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. It was followed by a 21-gun salute.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.

At the end of today's ceremony, Murmu will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an inter-services guard of honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt.

Earlier in the morning, Murmu met President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ended on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Before that, she had visited Rajghat, where she paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, won the presidential election on Thursday, 21 July.

While she secured 2,824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha garnered 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.

Vehicular movement was restricted in Lutyens Delhi on Monday in view of the swearing-in ceremony. The construction work of the new Parliament building was also halted for the oath-taking.

