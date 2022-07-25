‘Watershed Moment for India’: Modi, Others Congratulate President Droupadi Murmu

In another tweet, PM Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."
(Photo: narendramodi/Twitter)
Calling the oath taking ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu a "watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on Monday, 25 July, and said in a tweet, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India."
"I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure," he added.
Murmu took oath as the 15th president of India at the Parliament's Central Hall.
Murmu was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Addressing the nation soon after taking the oath, President Murmu said that the trust and support of the people were her greatest strengths.
Soon after the oath, Murmu assumed office following a handing-over ceremony by former President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She also received the Tri-Service Guard of Honour.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Murmu and said in a tweet in Hindi, "I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi, "The quintessential symbol of women empowerment, Draupadi Murmu ji was honored as the 15th mother of India. Hearty congratulations on being sworn in as President."
