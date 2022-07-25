‘Watershed Moment for India’: Modi, Others Congratulate President Droupadi Murmu

Calling the oath taking ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu a "watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on Monday, 25 July, and said in a tweet, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India."

"I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure," he added.