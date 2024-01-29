PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024: Complete eKYC Before This Date To Get Rs 2,000

PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) 16th installment is expected to be released in the months of February or March. However, beneficiaries have to complete their online eKYC to receive an installment of Rs 2,000. The last date to get the KYC done is 31 January 2024. Those farmers who will fail to complete the online KYC process will not get the payment of 16th installment.

PM-KISAN Yojana is a Central Sector Scheme that was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 for farmers of India. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial help and aid to farmers who own a cultivable land. According to the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers. The amount will be credited in 3 to four instalments of Rs 20,00.