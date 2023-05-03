PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Important Documents Required for 14th Installment

The 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The central government has not yet confirmed the dates of the PM-KISAN Scheme, however, it is expected that the amount will be released by the end of May.

Earlier, the 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was released in the month of February.

As per the scheme, the eligible farmers of India will receive Rs 2,000 every four months. The total amount received by beneficiaries in one year is Rs 6,000.