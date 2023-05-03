PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Important Documents Required for 14th Installment

PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana14th installment will be released soon. Check details here.
(Photo Courtesy: english.newstrack.com)
The 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The central government has not yet confirmed the dates of the PM-KISAN Scheme, however, it is expected that the amount will be released by the end of May.
Earlier, the 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was released in the month of February.
As per the scheme, the eligible farmers of India will receive Rs 2,000 every four months. The total amount received by beneficiaries in one year is Rs 6,000.
The online application process or eKYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is mandatory for eligible formers for taking advantage of the scheme. The funds of the scheme are directly transferred into the bank accounts of the farmers in three installments including April to July, August to November, and December to March.
Let us read about the list of important documents that are required to take advantage of the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana.
To get the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, following is the list of documents required.
(1) An income certificate
(2) Aadhaar Card
(3) Bank account details including account name, account number, branch details, and more.
(4) Legal property documents.
The benefit of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can be availed by all the family members including husband, wife, and children and there is no limit to the number of beneficiaries within a family.
A well-intentioned scheme called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana seeks to aid small and marginal farmers. Farmers can take advantage of this programme's benefits and enhance their standard of living by being aware of the eligibility requirements and monitoring the installment disbursements.
