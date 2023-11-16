PM KISAN 15th installment Released: Steps To Check Online Beneficiary Status

PM KISAN 15th Installment: The Pradhan Mantri (PM) Kisan Samman Nidhi 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore has been released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, at the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Previously, the 14th installment of PM KISAN worth Rs 17,000 crore was issued on 27 July. As per the scheme, eligible farmers will receive an installment of Rs 2000 in their registered bank accounts.

The PM Kisan Yojana came into effect from 1 December 2018 and has been designed specifically for the farmers to meet their agricultural needs. According to this central government scheme, all the land-holding farmers will get a yearly amount of Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts. This amount will be provided in three equal installments (one every 4 months) of Rs 2000.