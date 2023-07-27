PM Kisan Yojana 14th Installment To Be Released Today: Check Beneficiary Status

Beneficiary Status PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi will release the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 14th installment today, 27 July 2023. The government will be releasing the installment to around 8.5 crore beneficiaries. PM Modi will release the installment to the 8.5 crore farmers and also interact with them in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of Rs 16,000 crore has been transferred so far and the money is transferred each year in three instalments: April–July, August–November, and December–March.

As per the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers." OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centers may be contacted for biometric-based eKYC."

Farmers who have any complaints regarding the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi can register a complaint by calling the number or sending an email to the Email IDs: pmkisan-ict@gov.in and pmkisan-funds@gov.in

Helpline no.: 011-24300606,155261, Toll-free number: 1800-115-526.