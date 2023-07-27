PM Kisan Yojana 14th Installment To Be Released Today: Check Beneficiary Status

PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana14th installment to be released today
(Photo: english.newstrack.com)
Beneficiary Status PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi will release the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 14th installment today, 27 July 2023. The government will be releasing the installment to around 8.5 crore beneficiaries. PM Modi will release the installment to the 8.5 crore farmers and also interact with them in Sikar district of Rajasthan.
Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of Rs 16,000 crore has been transferred so far and the money is transferred each year in three instalments: April–July, August–November, and December–March.
As per the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers." OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centers may be contacted for biometric-based eKYC."
Farmers who have any complaints regarding the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi can register a complaint by calling the number or sending an email to the Email IDs: pmkisan-ict@gov.in and pmkisan-funds@gov.in
Helpline no.: 011-24300606,155261, Toll-free number: 1800-115-526.
Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in
Go to Farmer’s Corner and click on New Farmer Registration
Enter your Aadhaar number and fill in the captcha.
Fill in the required details as asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023
Save the form and take a printout for future reference.
Visit the official website at www.pmkisan.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the right corner of the page and click on the ‘Beneficiary List" tab.
Select details like state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the dropdown menu.
Click on 'Get Report' to get details about the status.